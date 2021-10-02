Grinnell Chamber to hold Connecting for Women on October 6

GRINNELL, IA – On Wednesday, October 6 at 4pm, Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce will partner with the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce and the Newton Greater Area Chamber of Commerce for the fall session of the Connecting For Women Series. This event is in collaboration with the Greater Des Moines Partnership to bring together women for a networking, coaching and mentoring session from the region’s most influential business leaders. The topics for this event are geared towards people 16 years and older and will focus on female perspective and experiences.

The session will be held in-person at Baqara Coliseum in Newton and participants will hear from two area professionals and participate in breakout groups and networking with other attendees. Jennifer McAlexander, of JM Consulting, will discuss the importance of personal branding through outer appearance. JM Consulting empowers women with skills that create confidence in their outer appearance, dress with dignity, and shop with purpose. Attendees will then hear from Keirstin Heitman, of Poppi Branding Co., who will discuss building a brand for your business or organization. Poppi Branding Co. is a branding studio helping turn business owners’ jumble of stories and ideas into a clear, confident brand they feel good in.

Hor d’oeuvres from Pitchfork Primitives & Fodder and cash bar will be available for attendees. Advance registration is required. The price is $15 for chamber members and $20 for non-members and tickets are limited. You can register online here. (https://www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/connecting_for_women/) Or by calling the Chamber at 641-236-6555.

We’re thankful for the partnership of UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center for helping make this event a possibility. This event is designed for women to find inspiration and guidance on their careers and is open to anyone in the Greater Des Moines metro and rural area who would like to network and further their personal and professional development.

The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to advance the economic development, vitality, and growth of the community. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555.