LOCAL BLOOD DONORS NEEDED THIS OCTOBER

DES MOINES, IOWA (September 27, 2021) – LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to give blood at upcoming community blood drives this October to benefit local hospital patients.

There’s no spookier thought than a blood shortage, so eligible blood donors are urged to make room amid their Halloween festivities to donate blood this month. Each blood donation earns reward points blood donors can use to order Halloween-themed socks or other fun LifeServe gear!

Please donate at an upcoming blood drive near you. Appointments are required.

Grinnell Community Blood Drive, Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 12:30 PM – 5:00 PM at Grinnell United Methodist Church, 916 5th Ave..

Brooklyn Community Blood Drive, Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 12:30 PM – 5:30 PM at BGM High School, 1090 Jackson Street.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.