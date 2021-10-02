New Internal Medicine Provider Joins UnityPoint Health – Grinnell

(GRINNELL, Iowa – September 30, 2021) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell welcomes Stacy Kuiper, MSN, ARNP, FNP-C, to Grinnell Internal Medicine Clinic. She will begin seeing patients on October 4, 2021. Kuiper is joining Drs. Lauren Graham and Jennifer Paisley in the clinic practice, located on the second floor of the Ahrens Medical Arts Building at 202 4th Avenue in Grinnell, adjacent to Grinnell Regional Medical Center.

Kuiper completed her undergraduate education at Allen College in Waterloo, followed by her graduate degree at Graceland University in Independence, Mo. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

She previously worked at Grinnell College as a registered nurse for the student health center, followed by time spent working at The Iowa Clinic in West Des Moines. Most recently, Kuiper has been practicing as an ARNP at Steinmann Family Health Clinic in Des Moines.

“After being a nurse for 14 years, I wanted to develop an even closer relationship with my patients to best help them make informed decisions about their health,” says Kuiper. “My philosophy as a provider is to work closely with my patients, providing them with the education and guidance they need to make the best choices for themselves.”

In her spare time, Kuiper enjoys exercising, attending her children’s activities and spending time with family and friends. She is originally from Newton and resides in Grinnell with her children.

For a full listing of providers accepting new patients at the UnityPoint Health – Grinnell clinics, visit unitypoint.org/grinnell/find-a-doctor.