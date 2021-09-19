Public Health Hosts Flu Vaccination Clinics

(GRINNELL, Iowa – September 16, 2021) Poweshiek County Public Health (PCPH) encourages all individuals six months of age and older to get a yearly flu vaccine. PCPH will offer public influenza vaccination clinics at multiple locations throughout Poweshiek County. Various vaccines are available at these clinics including Fluzone High-Dose for adults over 65, Flublok® for adults with egg allergies and the FluLaval Quadrivalent flu vaccine for all.

“Getting the flu vaccine is one layer of defense for your respiratory system,” says Shauna Callaway, director of Poweshiek County Public Health. “Other good habits to help keep you healthy include frequently washing your hands, getting the COVID-19 vaccine if you’re eligible, sneezing and coughing into your elbow/tissue, staying home if you’re sick and cleaning frequently touched surfaces at home and at work.”

Individuals receiving a flu shot at a public vaccination clinic are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available and encouraged for use. Attendees need to bring a copy of their insurance or Medicare card. Without insurance, the cost per flu vaccine is $30.

Schedule of Public Health Influenza Vaccination Clinics – No appointments necessary:

Wednesday, September 29 – Grinnell Mutual (Drive thru clinic; enter on frontage road) – 2:30 – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, October 6 – Montezuma School – 3:30 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, October 13 – Grinnell Mutual (Drive thru clinic; enter on frontage road) – 2:30 – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, October 20 – BGM School – 3:30 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, October 27 – Grinnell-Newburg High School – 3:30 – 6 p.m.

Individuals that are unable to attend a public flu vaccination clinic and wish to get a flu vaccine can:

Call public health at (641) 236-2385 to schedule an appointment.

to schedule an appointment. Contact their primary care provider to receive a vaccine at their next appointment.

to receive a vaccine at their next appointment. Visit a local flu vaccine provider.

For more information on the public flu vaccination clinics, call (641) 236-2385, visit the public health websiteor follow the PCPH Facebook page.