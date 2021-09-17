LOCAL BLOOD DONORS NEEDED

DES MOINES, IOWA (September 7, 2021) – LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at upcoming community blood drives to benefit local hospital patients.

Blood is a vital part of treatment for countless illnesses and injuries afflicting local hospital patients in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Generous community members who give blood with LifeServe Blood Center are directly impacting their neighbors in local hospitals, as LifeServe is the sole provider of blood to the medical centers in this area.

Please donate at an upcoming blood drive near you. Appointments are required.

Grinnell Community Blood Drive, Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM at Grinnell United Methodist Church, 916 5th Ave..

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.