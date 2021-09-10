GRINNELLGrinnell NewsHomepage SliderIn Case You Missed Something

Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Visit New Member Ryan Timm of American Family Insurance

Ambassadors welcomed new member Ryan Timm – American Family Insurance to Grinnell this morning with a visit and ribbon cutting. Ryan recently purchased the Grinnell office and is excited to become more involved in the Grinnell community. He also has a second location in Marshalltown. Before being an agent, he worked in claims which gives him a great background to craft the right policy for you. He offers policies that can cover your home, auto, life, boat, renters, commercial, RV and more. So if you’re in the market for a new policy, want to make sure you’re fully covered, or just interest in meeting Ryan and learning more, stop by his office at 215 West Street in Grinnell or call 641-236-3311. 

Related Articles

Chamber Ambassadors celebrate five members during the month of August

2 days ago

Burnell ‘14 Inducted to the Grinnell College Athletic Hall of Fame

1 week ago

G-N CSD Weekly Update: September 2, 2021

1 week ago

Service Dogs Visit Mayflower

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button