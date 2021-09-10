Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Visit New Member Ryan Timm of American Family Insurance

Ambassadors welcomed new member Ryan Timm – American Family Insurance to Grinnell this morning with a visit and ribbon cutting. Ryan recently purchased the Grinnell office and is excited to become more involved in the Grinnell community. He also has a second location in Marshalltown. Before being an agent, he worked in claims which gives him a great background to craft the right policy for you. He offers policies that can cover your home, auto, life, boat, renters, commercial, RV and more. So if you’re in the market for a new policy, want to make sure you’re fully covered, or just interest in meeting Ryan and learning more, stop by his office at 215 West Street in Grinnell or call 641-236-3311.