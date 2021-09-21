Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period Starts October 15

(GRINNELL, Iowa – September 16, 2021) Every year between October 15 and December 7 Iowans on Medicare can choose their Medicare drug coverage plan for the upcoming year. They can decide if they want to receive their Medicare health benefits from original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage Plan.

It is important that Iowans on Medicare use the enrollment period to review the plans that will be available in 2022. Part D and Medicare Advantage plans can change coverage, premiums, co-payments, co-insurance and provider networks every year.

A Senior Health Insurance Information Program and Senior Medicare Patrol (SHIIP-SMP) counselor is also able to provide supplement comparisons for new Medicare clients during an appointment.

“The SHIIP-SMP program has a great track record for saving Iowans money and helping them with Medicare questions and problems,” says Kathy Szary, SHIIP-SMP counselor. “In 2019, the program saved Iowa Medicare beneficiaries more than $36 million dollars.”

The SHIIP-SMP programs are services of the State of Iowa. SHIIP-SMP counselors provide free confidential, and unbiased one-on-one counseling and assistance at no cost to Medicare-eligible individuals, their families and caregivers. SHIIP-SMP also provides community outreach on Medicare and how to guard against Medicare fraud.

“Our counselors have completed an extensive training program and are certified each year. We encourage individuals to connect with SHIIP-SMP services by calling (641) 236-2588 to make an appointment”, says Szary.

To schedule an appointment to best understand your Medicare open enrollment options with the help of a SHIIP-SMP counselor, call (641) 236-2588. For appointments, please remember to bring your Medicare card and prescription bottles as well as a mask or face covering.