Poweshiek Leadership Program Seeks Participants for 2025-2026 Session

The Poweshiek Leadership Program (PLP) is seeking applicants for its upcoming session that will meet monthly from September to May. Since its inception over thirty years ago, PLP has been dedicated to connecting and cultivating informed and engaged leaders across Poweshiek County. Each session seeks participants from diverse professional and personal backgrounds to deepen their understanding of the county’s assets, challenges, and opportunities while building networks across areas such as business, education, agriculture, nonprofits, and government.

PLP offers a series of nine immersive, interactive sessions focusing on leadership, civic engagement, economic development, and community collaboration. The program is designed not only to develop individual potential but also to strengthen the broader community through networking with informed, connected, and motivated citizens.

PLP was founded through a collaboration among Imagine Grinnell (formerly Grinnell 2000), Iowa Valley Continuing Education, Poweshiek Economic Development (formerly Pow I-80), and Poweshiek County Extension. This year the program will be facilitated by a new partnership with Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation. More than 600 professionals have graduated from the program since its inception and the alumni network is strong.

“As a 2017 graduate of the program, I still draw from the connections and experiences I had in the cohort. When I applied, I had just started my position at the Community Foundation so I’m thrilled to help facilitate the program now in my role at the Foundation,” says Amy Blanchard, Program Manager at Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation and current advisor for the program.

Stephanie Beatty, a Commercial Lines Underwriting Manager at Grinnell Mutual and PLP Class of 2021 graduate, has been chairing the PLP Advisory Committee the past several years. “We are looking forward to continuing the legacy of the Poweshiek Leadership Program through this new partnership with Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation. The program continues to evolve and build on the strength of its long history and relationships with community partners.”

The 2025-26 class will meet monthly, typically on Thursday or Friday in the third week of the month from September to May. One highlight of the Poweshiek program is the annual trip to the State Capitol wherein class members meet with legislators and experience what a debate on the floor of the House of Representatives might entail. That session is typically in November or December and dependent on the schedule at the Capitol. Each session will delve into key elements driving the success and economy of Poweshiek County. Tours of our education centers, local businesses, food systems, public services, and seats of government are paired with experiential learning through guided panel discussions and simulation activities. As the class draws to a close in May, members work together to plan a golf tournament fundraiser prior to graduating from the class.

Businesses and organizations are encouraged to consider sponsoring employees who will benefit from building professional networks and learning more about the county. Applications will be accepted through September 4th from individuals who live or work in Poweshiek County and are passionate about leadership, community development, and service to their community. The course fee is $400 with a $50 early-bird discount available for applications submitted by August 22. Applications can be downloaded from the GPCF website at www.greaterpcf.org or by contacting Amy Blanchard at amy@greaterpcf.org. All applications should be submitted via email to Amy or via mail to PLP, PO Box 344, Grinnell, IA 50112.

The Poweshiek Leadership Program is guided by an advisory committee representing the founding partners and program alumni. Current advisory committee members are Alathia Andera, Stephanie Beatty, Ashtyn Beek, Jennifer Cogley, Kim Faas, Christy Kaisand, Mindy Kostow, Ashley Krebill, Tabitha Kriegel, Trevor Martin, Breana McIlrath, Martha Pinder, Melissa Strovers, and Les Taylor. Class facilitators for 2025-26 will be Mike Garman, Bub Hurst, and Courtney Stock with organizational support through Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation staff, Amy Blanchard.

The Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation, founded in 1989, is a nationally accredited nonprofit organization that assists donors in supporting local nonprofits and charitable causes to make life better for people in the area.