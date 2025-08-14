Grinnell Food Coalition Launches New “Seed Grant” to Support Local Food Access Efforts

Grinnell, IA – Aug. 15, 2025 The Grinnell Food Coalition (GFC) is excited to announce the launch of its new Seed Grant program—a pilot funding opportunity designed to strengthen food access in Grinnell and throughout Poweshiek County.

The Seed Grant offers flexible funding to support food programs addressing urgent challenges or filling short-term gaps in service. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis throughout the year, with awards of up to $1,000.

“This grant is about responding quickly to needs in our community,” said Kim Sieck, Grinnell Food Coalition. “It gives organizations the ability to take immediate action—whether it’s purchasing needed supplies, covering food costs, or bridging a gap in service—so that no neighbor goes without access to food.”

Grant Details:

Amount: Up to $1,000 per application (full or partial funding may be awarded)

Eligibility: Projects must be based in Poweshiek County

Eligible Expenses: Operating costs, food purchases, and infrastructure expenses that strengthen local food systems

Who Can Apply: Non-profit organizations, schools, government entities, service groups, and faith-based organizations with charitable intent

The Seed Grant complements GFC’s existing Harvest Grant, which supports larger-scale projects and initiatives that address food insecurity and enhance local food systems in the region.

Organizations or groups interested in applying can visit: https://ahrensfamilyfoundation.org/grinnellfoodcoalition/. Questions about eligibility can be directed to jennifer@ahrensfamilyfoundation.org.

The Grinnell Food Coalition facilitates community-driven food solutions. As a program of the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation, GFC collaborates with local organizations, volunteers, and community members to support food security initiatives in Grinnell. Through innovative partnerships and resource development, the coalition works to strengthen the local food system and address hunger in the community.