Bite Sized Learning Welcomes Chris Snider to Teach the Use of AI in Social Media Marketing

GRINNELL, IA — The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome back Chris Snider as the featured speaker for their next Bite Sized Learning session. Snider is currently an associate professor at Drake University and co-founder of the company, Innovation Profs. The event will take place on Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Katherine Howell Weingart ’61 Civic Innovation Pavilion in Renfrow Hall, 1021 Broad Street. Tickets are offered on a pay-what-you-can basis, starting at $10, and will include a light breakfast and beverage. This event is open to anyone interested in attending, regardless of Chamber membership status.

Snider will discuss the growing influence of generative AI in social media and show the wide-ranging ways in which it is used on various platforms — from summarizing comments to creating ads and more. Snider will also share social media tips and advice on what new platforms businesses should be aware of. Attendees will discover how major social media companies are approaching AI and how apps and influencers are pushing the boundaries of AI in social media. Additionally, Snider will answer the following questions: how are individuals best utilizing their social networks to leverage their business? How can utilizing AI help in storytelling and awareness for entrepreneurs, small business owners, and community organizations?

At Drake University, Snider teaches social media and digital media courses for Drake University’s undergraduate and graduate programs. Prior to joining Drake University, Snider was a journalist in Baltimore, St. Louis, and Des Moines. He moved to Des Moines in 2005 to launch Juice magazine. Snider often hosts workshops and gives presentations focused on topics ranging from social media strategy to generative AI; he has been a previous speaker for a handful of the Grinnell Chamber’s Bite Sized Learning sessions.

More information about the session, speaker and tickets can be found on the Bite Sized Learning page on the Chamber website. For more information on other Chamber events and initiatives, visit the Chamber website, www.grinnellchamber.org, or call the Chamber office at 641-236-6555. Bite Sized Learning is supported in partnership with Grinnell College.

About the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce

The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to support development and growth of its members, help advance economic growth, and foster community vitality. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555.