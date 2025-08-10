Bite Sized Learning Welcomes Chris Snider to Discuss the Use of AI in Social Media

The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome Chris Snider as the featured speaker at the next Bite Sized Learning session. Snider is a professor at the Drake University School of Journalism and Mass Communication, and co-founder of the AI company Innovation Profs. He teaches social media and digital media courses for Drake’s undergraduate and graduate programs. Prior to joining Drake University, Snider was a journalist in Baltimore, St. Louis, and Des Moines. He moved to Des Moines in 2005 to start Juice magazine. Snider teaches workshops and gives presentations on topics ranging from social media strategy to personal branding to generative AI.

The event will take place on Thursday, September 11, 2025 from 8:30-9:30 a.m., at the Katherine Howell Weingart ’61 Civic Innovation Pavilion. Tickets are offered on a pay-what-you-can basis, starting at $10, and include a light breakfast and beverages. This event is open to anyone interested in attending, regardless of membership status. Snider will share the different ways in which generative AI is being used in social media — from summarizing comments to creating ads. Snider will not only discuss the implementation of AI into the social media experience, but also share social media tips, and advise on what new platforms businesses should be aware of. Additionally, he will answer the following questions: how are individuals best utilizing their social networks to leverage their business? How can utilizing AI help in storytelling and awareness for entrepreneurs, small business owners, and community organizations? Attendees will discover how major social media companies are approaching AI and how apps and influencers are pushing the boundaries of AI in social media.

Register on the Bite Sized Learning page on the Chamber website. For more information on other Chamber events and initiatives, visit the Chamber website, www.grinnellchamber.org, or call the Chamber office at 641-236-6555.

About Bite Sized Learning

Bite Sized Learning is an educational series where attendees will learn about various topics and techniques applicable to community organizations, small businesses and large corporations. Attendees are invited to join us over breakfast & coffee to learn about these various topics aimed at helping their business thrive. Hosted by the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce.