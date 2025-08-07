Grinnell National Night Out was a hit with area youth and families

J.O. Parker

Grinnell’s Central Park was a buzz with families and children enjoying ice cream and seeing the fire trucks, ambulances and police and sheriff cars at the National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

National Night Out is held annually in 17,000 plus communities in all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August. It was first held in Grinnell around 2006.

The annual event was founded in 1984 in Philadelphia, Penn. as a community-building campaign that promotes police and fire community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. According to Wikipedia, more than 38 million people enjoy participating in the annual event.

At the Grinnell event, the Optimist Club served 16 gallons of vanilla and chocolate ice cream and soft drinks to families and youngsters. Lee McFee, a long-time Grinnell Optimist Club member, said the club has been serving the ice cream since the event started nearly 20 years ago.

The Grinnell Fire and Ambulance Departments, Grinnell Police Department, Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office and the Poweshiek County Emergency Management was on hand to meet with families and youth.

When asked about the importance of the National Night Out event, Grinnell Police Chief Michael “Mac” McClelland said look around at all the people here.

“Every year it gets bigger and bigger,” he said, as he met and talked with youngsters and their families. “It’s nice to see the community come together and forget about the bad stuff.”

Officers and deputies with the Grinnell Police Department and Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office handed out coloring books, safety literature, stick-on police badges, pencils and police hats to area youngsters. They all had a chance to sit in a police car and have their photo taken.

The Grinnell Fire Department was handing out bright red fire helmets, coloring books, glow in the dark Frisbee disks, sunglasses, crayons and other goodies to youngsters and their families.

Folks were able to see the inside of an ambulance and area youngsters got a chance to sit in a real fire engine. The Grinnell Fire Department Ladder Truck was on display and families got to watch department volunteers pull themselves to the top of the ladder and back down using rappelling gear.

“There are some pretty nice fire trucks and ambulances,” said Larry Gorsuch of Grinnell, who was resting on a bench nearby. “I’m glad to see all the life-saving equipment.”

Elysium Schuster, 10, was enjoying the evening playing a cops and criminals game with her friends. The youngsters came up with their own crime and were working together to solve it.

“Part of our belief is to bring out the best in ourselves, the community and youth,” said Joleen Jorgensen, a member of the Grinnell Optimist Club, who was serving soft drinks. “Having respect for the law is very important for our organization.”

“I’m especially proud of an organization that makes special effort to serve the youth and young families in the Grinnell community,” said Kent Reed, a first year member of the Grinnell Optimist Club, who was helping serve ice cream.

Representatives with Chains Interrupted from Cedar Rapids was on hand sharing information with youth and families about human trafficking and online exploitation of youth.

“We like to go into communities and schools and educate them about human trafficking,” said Nikki Stallman, who was working with Allison, a summer intern. “We talk about human trafficking and exploitation through awareness, prevention and advocacy.”

“It’s a great event,” said Poweshiek County Sheriff Matt Maschmann. “It’s a great experience for the kids to see us in a positive manner.”

“It was a good event and it was good weather,” said Corey Latcham, a member of the Grinnell Optimist Club.