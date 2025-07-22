Mini-Grants Support Local Learning, Food Access, and Nonprofit Growth

From library play areas to farm-fresh food boxes to after-school art carts — the impact of Grinnell College’s Spring 2025 Community Mini-Grants is beginning to take shape. This year, the College has awarded $30,248 in grant funding to six local organizations whose projects aim to enhance quality of life, expand access to food and childcare, and strengthen the foundations of nonprofit work in the Grinnell area. Administered by the Office of Community Partnerships, Planning, and Research, the Community Mini-Grant Program supports small- to mid-scale efforts that serve both current and future residents. The latest round of funded projects reflects the community’s priorities — including early childhood learning, digital accessibility, social-emotional development, and even support for our four-legged friends. Together, they demonstrate how ideas, when backed by shared investment, can drive meaningful and lasting change. Shared below are the Six local initiatives who received the Spring Mini-Grants.

Drake Community Library — Expanding Imaginative and Exploratory Learning Grant Amount $4,000 Drake Community Library will enhance its children’s area with new imaginative and exploratory play materials and programs designed for children of all ages. The project began the roll-out in May 2025, with permanent installations scheduled for late summer. The library is a place where learning begins and community connects. This grant allows us to enrich the experiences of children and caregivers in a way that invites curiosity, creativity, and shared learning. “Drake Community Library is grateful to Grinnell College’s mini-grant review committee for their support of our Expanding Imaginative and Exploratory Learning project proposal. We’re excited to offer more opportunities for our community to engage with the library and literacy through play. Free play through imagination and exploration is an important part of early literacy and aside from that, it’s fun!,” said Mallory Snow, assistant director.

Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce — Get Into Grinnell Website Overhaul Grant Amount $7,500 A redesigned Get Into Grinnell website will improve how both residents and visitors engage with the community. Features will include updated business and event listings, a more user-friendly interface, ADA compliance, and better tools for membership management and analytics. “This is more than a website upgrade — it’s a key step toward building a more connected, vibrant and economically thriving Grinnell,” said Rachael Kinnick, President & CEO of the Chamber. “We’re grateful to Grinnell College for supporting this long-term investment as we enhance our community’s digital footprint!”

Grinnell Community Early Learning Center — Feeling Buddies Toolkit & Professional Development Grant Amount $3,910 The center will adopt the Feeling Buddies Self-Regulation Toolkit to help young children build emotional resilience and social-emotional skills. The project includes curriculum, classroom materials, and staff training aligned with the Conscious Discipline model. “We’re seeing a rising need for emotional support tools in early childhood education,” said Executive Director Kathleen Whisenand. “This grant gives our team the resources and training to help children express themselves in healthy and constructive ways.”

Grinnell Farm to Table — Year-Round Local Food Program Grant Amount: $7,500 Grinnell Farm to Table will provide 50 households with weekly and seasonal food boxes sourced from local producers. The program, which began in May 2025 and runs through April 2026, addresses food insecurity while supporting the sustainability of small farms in the region. “With support from Grinnell College, our Local Food Box Program will make weekly purchases of seasonal produce from dozens of local food farms and deliver it to 50 Grinnell households free of charge – reaching at least 175 individuals,” said Executive Director Tommy Hexter. “This program is a valuable market for local farmers and helps make nutritious, local food more accessible to low-income families in our community.”

LINK Grinnell — Organizing the Organization Grant Amount $3,338 LINK Grinnell will purchase new storage units for its after-school and mentoring programs, helping staff and students safely store and organize supplies for games, activities, and enrichment sessions. Executive Director Ashley Risting, said, “We are so thankful for the support of the Grinnell College Mini-Grant. It seems so simple: to purchase supplies to organize our basic items on-site and in our office, but every single dollar of our non-profit is stretched thin in serving our families and community’s child care needs. This grant allows us to continue to provide quality, affordable child care while also organizing ourselves in a way that makes us flexible to meet the new needs of our organization now that we’ve changed schools and office spaces.”

Poweshiek Animal League Shelter — Low-Cost Spay & Neuter Vouchers Grant Amount: $4000 The Poweshiek Animal League Shelter (PALS) will launch a low-cost spay and neuter voucher program aimed at reducing the stray cat population and promoting long-term animal welfare in Grinnell. Through this initiative, community members can obtain vouchers to have stray or community cats spayed or neutered at participating local veterinary clinics. Each cat will also receive vaccinations and an ear notch — a small, visible mark indicating they’ve been sterilized — to prevent unnecessary repeat procedures. By supporting responsible animal care and helping manage the community cat population, PALS is taking proactive steps toward a healthier, more humane environment for both animals and residents. “We are incredibly grateful for this gift,” said Chris Grundler, PALS Treasurer. “Grinnell College continues to be a valued community partner, and their support makes a real difference in the lives of pets and families in Grinnell & Poweshiek County.”

Applications Now Open for the Fall Cycle