Poweshiek County Public Health WIC Nutriton

The WIC Nutrition service coordinated by Mid-Iowa Community Action provides vouchers for formula, milk and nutritious food supplies for pregnant women, nursing mothers and children to five years of age who are financially eligible. 

WIC comes to Grinnell Public Health the 3rd Tuesday of the month from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and the 4th Tuesday of the month from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment call (800) 390-5293.

