Grinnell Mutual sets new United Way donation record

Grinnell, Iowa — Grinnell Mutual employees and matching funds from the Grinnell Mutual Group Foundation raised a record amount — over $150,000 — in pledges and matching contributions during the company’s 2021 United Way fundraising campaign.

Employees pledged $85,300, more than $10,000 over the company’s 2021 goal. The foundation contributed a $65,000 match.

“We have great employees at Grinnell Mutual. Their long-standing support of the United Way campaign reflects their generosity and compassion,” said Grinnell Mutual President and CEO Jeff Menary. “Even during a stressful and uncertain time, they stepped up their giving to their communities. Our staff truly cares about helping others. That makes them very special.”

Funds from the campaign will be distributed to several different community United Way, United Funds, and Community Chest organizations where Grinnell Mutual employees live.

Director of Advertising and Community Relations Barb Baker said, “Each year we appeal to our employees to give generously to their local communities, and our staff members continue to rise to that challenge. Our United Way fund drive provides much needed financial support to dozens of communities across our corporate footprint. We are very proud that our employees are passionate about helping their neighbors.”

About Grinnell Mutual

Grinnell Mutual, in business since 1909, is the 107th-largest property-casualty insurance company in the United States and the largest primary reinsurer of farm mutual companies in North America. Its products are available in 17 states.