October 26 at 11:31 AM · Save the Date – Winter Farmers Market will be Friday, November 19th from 5-8PM and Saturday, November 20 from 8AM-Noon. Special thanks to Hotel Grinnell for hosting us! Stay tuned as we announce participating vendors.

If you’re interested in a booth, send us a DM, call 641-236-6555 or email marketing@getintogrinnell.com