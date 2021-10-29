Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation



We continue to honor the GIVERS in our community by recognizing Frank and Sherry Shults! Frank and Sherry share their Spirit of Giving across the Grinnell community by turning their passion for music into a way to support local charitable causes through Shults and Co. musical performances. Together with their volunteer choristers, the show has generated more than $100,000 in proceeds over the years. Frank also serves on several local nonprofit boards and Sherry has been involved in community theater productions. They lead by example with a commitment to sharing their time, talents and resources for the benefit of the entire community. Thank you for Spirit of Giving!