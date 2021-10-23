Here is a map of the Grinnell-Newburg School District voting wards. Everyone that lives within the school district boundaries can vote for the 4 open positions and the Revenue Purpose statement.

Here is the excerpt from Dr. Janet Stutz’s weekly update:

The Grinnell-Newburg Community School District will be conducting a special election on Tuesday, November 2, to reauthorize our Revenue Purpose Statement for SAVE funds (Secure an Advanced Vision for Education). The current statement will expire January 1, 2031, for all school districts in the state, as a result of the 2019 Iowa Legislature extending the use of revenue from the SAVE (sales tax) through January 1, 2051. The Revenue Purpose Statement does not increase anyone’s taxes. The Revenue Purpose Statement allows the district’s voters to authorize and direct the local school board to spend their share of the revenue generated from the sales tax funds collected across the state. All districts in the state will have to pass a repurpose statement. Here are some of the items that we use SAVE dollars to fund. Without this extension, we would not be able to maintain our facilities, transportation, security, and technology, to name a few.