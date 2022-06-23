New Orthopedic Provider Joins UnityPoint Health – Grinnell

(GRINNELL, IA – June 22, 2022) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Orthopedic Clinic welcomes new provider, Heather George, RN, NP-C. She will see patients on the second floor of the Ahrens Medical Arts Building at 202 4th Avenue in Grinnell, adjacent to Grinnell Regional Medical Center. George is joining Anthony Tedesco, DO, in the Grinnell Orthopedic Clinic practice.

George completed her undergraduate education at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines followed by her graduate degree at Clarkson College in Omaha, Nebraska. She has more than 20 years of surgical nursing experience and is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

“I want my patients to know that I value their voice when making decisions about their care journey,” says George. “It’s important to me that I care for my patients in a way that I would want myself, my family or friends to be treated.”

George was born at GRMC and is excited to come full circle providing local care in a community close to her hometown of Newton, Iowa. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, completing DIY projects, quilting, shopping, doing yardwork and spending time with family.

The UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Orthopedic Clinic is here to support and care for patients from start to finish on their orthopedic journey. The clinic team provides the best combination of care, including:

Surgical procedures

Physical therapy

Injections

Injury prevention

Education

Start your orthopedic care journey by calling (641) 236-2925 to schedule an appointment. Referrals are not required to schedule an appointment. Learn more about our orthopedic services by visiting unitypoint.org/grinnell/orthopedics.