Chamber Ambassadors Celebrate Re/Max Recent Remodel

Ambassadors celebrated REMAX Partners Realty this morning. A recent remodel has brought a fresh new look to their Grinnell office and owner/broker Matt Karjalahti talked about their recent expansion to the Brooklyn market. As many real estate offices have done over the last two years, Matt’s team has been embracing remote work to best serve their clients but was still in need of meeting space for appointments and general office support. They’ve already expanded into Marshalltown with an office at 9 East Southridge but with two team members living in the Brooklyn area and a growing client base in the greater Poweshiek and surrounding county area, Brooklyn was the next step. The addition of their satellite office at 1735 Kent Church Road has been a great fit for the team and a concept they hope to emulate in other rural areas needing real estate services. Catch the Re/Max team at the community at the Malcom Sesquicentennial this weekend and the the Holiday Lake Golf Cart Parade and Grinnell on the 4th Parade next weekend. A special thank you to Re/Max for their partnership on the Grinnell on the 4th Parade!Re/Max Partners Realty continues to be one of the top real estate offices in Iowa for both commercial and residential property. If you’re looking to buy, sell, or rent property, reach out to their office to learn more about their services. Give them a call at 641-236-6683, visit their website at remaxcentralia.com or stop in the newly remodeled Grinnell office at 932 Main Street.

Pictured L-F, F-B: Sally Lang – Waterford Group, Donna Fisher – UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center Foundation, Lisa Cirks – Cirks Financial Services, Rachael Kinnick – Grinnell Chamber, Donnett Ellis – Grinnell College, Theresa Paglia – ReMax Partners Realty CFO, Trent Arment – MCG – Mahaska Communication Group, Alyssa Beaderstadt – Re/Max Partners Realty Brooker Associate, Matt Karjalahti – Re/Max Partners Realty Broker/Owner, Charlie Isaac – Theisen’s, Lynn Mawe Re/Max