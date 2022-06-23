Local Business Provides Major Gift to Grinnell Regional Medical Center Foundation

(GRINNELL, IA – June 22, 2022) Since its inception, Grinnell Mutual Group (GMG) Foundation has extended a compassionate hand to the people who live and work in the communities Grinnell Mutual’s staff call home. This commitment encompasses UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) Foundationwith GMG Foundation’s latest grant.

The GMG Foundation’s 2022 grant purchased eleven aspirators (suction machines) for GRMC. Aspirators are used to remove obstructions when the patient is unable to breathe freely. These situations are often serious, possibly life-threatening and require immediate action by hospital and clinic team members and providers. The aspirators are part of the critical equipment needed on the crash carts at the hospital and in UnityPoint Health – Grinnell clinics.

“The Grinnell Mutual Group Foundation serves to respond to the social and educational needs and well-being of our community. Funding the request for critical, possibly lifesaving, equipment for our local medical center allows us an important opportunity to meet one of those goals. We know our community is stronger because of our hospital and are pleased to provide this financial support,” notes Jeff Menary, Grinnell Mutual president and CEO.

“Properly equipped crash carts in our clinics and hospital are critical to the ability of GRMC team members to respond quickly and effectively to the emergent needs of our patients,” says Laura Juel, vice president of nursing and clinical services at GRMC.

“We are very grateful for the continued support from the GMG Foundation,” says Jennifer Havens, chief executive officer at GRMC. “The support of our local businesses significantly impacts our ability to provide the best care possible to our patients.”

The GRMC Foundation’s Annual Fund Drive continues through the end of the year and welcomes donations of all amounts.

For additional information about the GRMC Foundation and ways to give, visit unitypoint.org/grinnell/foundation or contact Donna Fischer, director of development at (641) 236-2079 or donna.fischer@unitypoint.org.