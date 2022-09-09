New Family Medicine Provider Joins UnityPoint Health – Grinnell

(Grinnell, IA – September 7, 2022) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell welcomes Heidi Klingelhofer, DO, MPH, to the Grinnell Family Practice Clinic. She will see patients on the third floor of the Ahrens Medical Arts Building at 202 4th Avenue in Grinnell, adjacent to Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Klingelhofer joins Case Everett, MD, Ian Stock, DO, Kate Beyer, PA-C, Jake Boyer, PA-C, and Kristin Phelps, PA-C, in the clinic practice.

Dr. Klingelhofer received her undergraduate education at Bethel University in St. Paul, MN, followed by graduate degrees from Des Moines University. She completed a family medicine residency at Iowa Lutheran Family Medicine in Des Moines where she was chosen as chief resident by her faculty and peers.

“I always try to meet my patients where they are and never judge anyone for decisions they have made regarding their health in the past,” says Dr. Klingelhofer. “I will always be my patients’ biggest supporter and help them find ways to become the healthiest person they can be – physically, mentally and emotionally.”

Dr. Klingelhofer enjoys cooking, exploring new coffee shops and watching Game Show Network. Together with her fiancé, Abby, they have two mini-golden doodles named Nash and Nala and are excited to join the Grinnell community.

“I enjoy taking care of people of all ages and the continuity that comes along with being a family physician. I am able to build relationships with my patients and provide whole-person care through many aspects many stages of their lives,” shares Dr. Klingelhofer. “Witnessing my patients get healthier and feel better and knowing I played even a small role in that, that’s what motivates me every day.”

The UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Family Practice Clinic offers convenient access to quality primary care services for the whole family. Call (641) 236-2500 to schedule an appointment with a primary care provider. Learn more about our primary care services by visiting unitypoint.org/grinnell/primary-care.

Photo: Dr. Heidi Klingelhofer