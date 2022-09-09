Chamber Ambassadors Welcom Air Cut Studio – Midwest Drone Photography and Video

The Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors welcomed new member Aircut Studio – Midwest Drone Photography and Video! Owner and pilot CJ Garland told the story of how previous experience with YouTube and television shooting combined with a COVID furlough led to a new business venture in 2020. His drone company, Aircut Studio, initially focused on shooting images and video of homes, distance parades and other remote activities during the early months of the pandemic. As time has progressed, he’s moved into shooting a wide range of topics like events and weddings, legacy farm photos, Vermeer helicopter HVAC installation, helped document damage for a farm insurance claim, to even a drone light show! A few notable projects include:

• Unveiling of Howard “Pie” Keller statue in Brooklyn, Iowa (video is being shown at the Library of Congress)

• 2022 Telly Award Winner video of the installation of the Vermeer logo on the roof of one of their plants

• Grinnell College Light the Night golf event

After traveling all over the midwest to shoot the last couple of years (St. Paul, STL, Kansas City, Omaha, Madison and more!), Garland is hoping to do more local work. If you’ve got an upcoming event, are shooting a commercial, or just looking to get some images and video from a new angle, definitely check out Aircut Studios. He’s event got a bucket list of shots that are available for a discount! Visit their website at aircutstudio.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram to learn more!

