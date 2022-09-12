Imagine Grinnell’s Get-Together at Marvin Garden

(September 12, 2022) Imagine Grinnell invites volunteers, friends and community members to Get-Together at Marvin Gardens for an end of the season celebration! The event takes place on Sunday, September 18 from 1 – 3 p.m. and includes appetizers, beverages and live music from Emma Kieran, singer-songwriter from Grinnell College. Seating will be limited and lawn chairs are recommended.

Marvin Garden is located at 600 Marvin Avenue, east of Arbor Lake and is one of nine local Giving Gardens in the Grinnell community. Community volunteers maintain the garden and are encouraged to harvest their own free produce. Imagine Grinnell donates remaining produce to the MICA food pantry. In addition to garden volunteers, Tree Corps, an Imagine Grinnell volunteer group, purchased a new watering trailer thanks to funds from Grinnell College’s Community Mini-Grant Program and the Non Profit Emergency Relief Fund from Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation. The watering trailer is used to water Marvin Garden and previously planted Imagine Grinnell trees.

This year, Marvin Garden was the recipient of Imagine Grinnell’s Plate to Plant community compost program. The goal of the Plate to Plant program is to divert organic wastes from the landfill by collecting residential kitchen scraps and biodegradables and turn them into rich compost soil. Beginning in 2020, per year of operation, Plate to Plant has so far diverted around 30,000 pounds of household food scraps, on top of around 10,000 pounds in commercial waste per year. That’s the equivalent of diverting the carbon emissions from 17 cars every year. Subscription sign-up to the Plate to Plant program will re-open in early winter where six month or yearly subscriptions will be available.

Imagine Grinnell is also home to the 1000 Trees initiative that offers free and discounted trees to the residents in the 50112 zip code in an effort to replace trees lost to the 2020 derecho and the emerald ash borer infestation. The fall free tree sign-up takes place in September and a special tree sale will take place at the Grinnell Farmers Market on October 20. Five varieties of trees will be available in seven gallon containers for the price of $45, credit cards will be accepted.

Imagine Grinnell is a local nonprofit that works to offer vibrant, sustainable and healthy programs for the community. Imagine Grinnell is a partner program of the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation. For more information on Imagine Grinnell programs or to get involved, visit imaginegrinnell.org.