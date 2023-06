Rachael Kinnick, CEO & President of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, visited the Mayflower Community on Wednesday, June 28th to share the latest news about the “Jubilee at the Jewel,” Day 5 of RAGBRAI. On July 27, 2023, riders participating in the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, will pass through Grinnell on their way to Tama-Toledo for the over-night. Rachael described activities focused on Central Park and the related volunteer opportunities. Thank you, Rachael.