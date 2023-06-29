RAGBRAI Grinnell Committee Announces Entertainment Line Up

GRINNELL, IA – The RAGBRAI Grinnell Committee is excited to announce the entertainment lineup for Thursday, July 27. Grinnell is the final pass through community on Day 5 of the 2023 RAGBRAI route. Riders will be hosted in Grinnell’s Central Park during their stop.

Live music will take place on the stage in Central Park starting at 10 AM with Too Many String Band. A Grinnell institution, the Too Many String Band performs a medley of folk classics and originals. The eclectic mix of musicians includes a cross-section of Grinnellians, from college professors to insurance professionals, who all come together for a love of music and community.

From 11-11:30 AM Turlach Ur Pipe Band will start their first of two performances for the day. With a roster of more than 30 pipers and drummers, Turlach Ur is the largest pipe band in Iowa. They perform all over the Midwest and even as far as Los Angeles, Chicago and even Glasgow, Scotland. Turlach Ur Pipe Band will perform a second set at 2 PM.

Des Moines based RetroSpect will kick off their set at 11:45 AM. This 5 piece Iowa favorite is a celebration of Pop, Rock and R&B music from the 70’s and 80’s. RetroSpect’s setlist is designed to make you sway, dance and sing along!

Starting at 1 PM Jake Simon will hit the stage. Jake is a Grinnell native but has been touring the Midwest for years as an up-and-coming country music artist. From his first top 40 hit on Music Row Country Breakout chart “I Still Think About You”, to his newest single “If It Was Still Summer”, Jake’s music is the perfect soundtrack to a summer afternoon.

Wrapping up the afternoon from 3-4:30 PM is a local legend and area favorite – Whiplash! Performing classic rock hits from the ’80’s and ’90’s, this band will have riders ready to rock the last part of the ride to Tama.

All start times are subject to change. Grinnellians and area residents are invited downtown to join in on the RAGBRAI festivities. More information about parking for residents interested in attending will be forthcoming.

