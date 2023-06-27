Jennifer & Kevin McAlexander to Serve as 2023 Fourth of July Grand Marshals

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce announces Jennifer & Kevin McAlexander will serve as the 2023 Fourth of July Grand Marshals. Many incredible and worthy nominations were received again this year, and we are excited to recognize Jennifer and Kevin for their tireless contributions to the Central Park Holiday festivities over the past several years, as well as their more recent rehabilitation of a building to repurpose and rehome their business.

‘Each year we receive wonderful nominations to serve as the Fourth of July Grand Marshal, and this year was no exception,’ says Rachael Kinnick, president & CEO of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce. ‘We are glad to recognize Jennifer and Kevin for their commitment to community service and contributions to small town pride, and genuine desire to better the Grinnell community.’

They are active members in the community through their volunteerism as well as their locally-owned businesses, Hawkeye Lock & Security & JM Consulting, and are very active members of the Calvary Baptist Church. One nominee writes, ‘The time and effort they put into the Central Park display at the holidays is what small town pride is all about,’ and we couldn’t agree more. ‘Very deserving recognition for this tremendous couple,’ writes another nominee. ‘Their business, Hawkeye Lock & Security, helps so many in desperate situations regardless of time of day, and greatly reduces stress for the people involved.’

‘We are so honored to serve as Grand Marshals of this year’s parade,’ says Jennifer. ‘We do what we do because it is the right thing for our community.’

The Fourth of July parade will be held Tuesday, July 4 beginning at 5:00PM. Those wishing to participate may still register by completing the entry form on the Chamber’s website. The Chamber is also in search of volunteers to help assist the Grinnell Police Department in a couple intersections along the route; if interested, please contact the Chamber office at 641-236-6555.

The parade will line up on High Street (those participating should enter from the north) where entries will be staged to line up on Hamilton Avenue facing west. The parade will begin at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Main Street and turn north on Main Street to 10th Avenue. From there the parade heads east to Penrose Street, finally turning south on Penrose. It will disperse at the Bayer parking lot at 7th Avenue & Penrose Street.

A fireworks display will take place at dusk on Tuesday, July 4 at approximately 9:45PM at Ahrens Park.