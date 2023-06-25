“Guardian Angel” Nurse Awarded DAISY Award

(GRINNELL, Iowa – May 9, 2023) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) proudly honored UnityPoint Health team member, Nekiah Halsted, RN, with The DAISY Award®. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care that nurses provide patients and families every day.

An excerpt from the patient nomination reads, “During my stay at GRMC, you were my caregiver, voice of reason, communicator and patient advisor. You were one of the best around-the-clock, finest nurses I had by my bedside, giving complete comfort and wonderful kindness. To me you were a guardian angel.”

Halsted, who was working in the intensive care unit, was surprised with an award presentation by her manager, team members and the patient who nominated her during Nurses’ Week in May.

“Seeing the patient who nominated me and my team members standing there was surreal,” describes Halsted. “It truly inspired me and reminded me that what I do really matters. There will never be enough thank you’s for how grateful I am to GRMC and UnityPoint Health for giving me the opportunity to follow my passion in caring for others.”

Halsted, who has been a nurse for the past 18 years, is currently working as a float nurse for UnityPoint Health. She has been scheduled at GRMC for six months and has been a nurse in ICU, medical/surgical unit and the emergency department.

“Nekiah has been a huge asset to our GRMC team. As a floating team member of UnityPoint Health, we are thankful that she has the skills, values and passion to serve our patients and communities in the way they deserve,” says Laura Juel, Vice President of Nursing & Clinical Services, RN, MSN, NEA-BC.

The UnityPoint Health float nursing team gets to enjoy the opportunity to customize travel assignments to fit their goals and lifestyles. Typical nursing assignments last between 10 – 12 weeks. The UnityPoint Health float nursing team also receives guaranteed hours, paid time off, a complete benefits package and more. Visit our website to learn more about current open positions in Grinnell or within UnityPoint Health.

“Working at GRMC has been an outstanding experience,” says Halsted. “I’ve seen and learned so much during my time in Grinnell. The team in Grinnell shows up with a purpose and that’s to deliver excellent care to our patients. I have truly enjoyed the community, team members and patients in Grinnell and will forever be grateful for my time spent at GRMC.”

The DAISY Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family. Barnes died in 1999 at the age of 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for “diseases attacking the immune system.”

Congratulations to Halsted for this prestigious honor. To recognize a nurse who has gone above and beyond, visit https://www.unitypoint.org/grinnell/recognize-your-nurse.aspx. For more information about The DAISY Award, visit http://DAISYfoundation.org.