G-N CSD Superintendent Resigns Effective June 30

Dear Grinnell-Newburg Families;

After seven wonderful years serving the Grinnell-Newburg Community School District as your Superintendent of Schools, I have made the decision with the support and care of our Grinnell School Board to part ways this summer and join my husband in retirement.   I have enjoyed my time here and I am so proud of all of our students’ accomplishments because of our dedicated staff.   I will enjoy time with my grandchildren, travel, and finish my book!   I am most certain after some time, I will embark on a new journey.   I have to be honest, I may not miss the early 4:00 am weather decisions, but I will miss the Grinnell Families, Staff Community Partners and Friends.

I will be done on June 30, but will be around until the board can select an Interim Superintendent during July.   I will assist during the summer to ensure a successful transition.

My heart will always hold a special place for the Tiger family.   I have truly enjoyed Grinnell!  Go Tigers!

Sincerely,

Dr. Janet M. Stutz

