Chamber Ambassadors Visit Latitude + Design

Formerly ASI Signage – Latimer Group, Latitude was launched in Tom & Diane Latimer’s garage back in 1985. CEO Michael McKeag explained that the ASI franchise was a great fit over the years but the company vision has now expanded beyond the franchise and so rebranding efforts were focused to reflect their future goals. Latitude is the embodiment of the Latimer family, attitude, and the plan to move the company forward.

Latitude Signage + Design offers completely custom exterior, interior, wayfinding and electronic signage in addition to vinyl decal work. Their production facility features some of the latest in technology for the sign world; large format printers, laminators, lasers, CNC machines, and more. Ben Latimer shared the company philosophy of making signage a forethought instead of an after-thought and that signage has moved beyond the black and brown of the past and instead, focuses on helping tell the story of the space and fitting in with other design elements.