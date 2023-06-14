Chamber Ambassadors Visit Latitude + Design

Ambassadors toured Latitude Signage + Design today and learned more about all the services they provide along with an update about their recent rebranding.
Formerly ASI Signage – Latimer Group, Latitude was launched in Tom & Diane Latimer’s garage back in 1985. CEO Michael McKeag explained that the ASI franchise was a great fit over the years but the company vision has now expanded beyond the franchise and so rebranding efforts were focused to reflect their future goals. Latitude is the embodiment of the Latimer family, attitude, and the plan to move the company forward.
Latitude Signage + Design offers completely custom exterior, interior, wayfinding and electronic signage in addition to vinyl decal work. Their production facility features some of the latest in technology for the sign world; large format printers, laminators, lasers, CNC machines, and more. Ben Latimer shared the company philosophy of making signage a forethought instead of an after-thought and that signage has moved beyond the black and brown of the past and instead, focuses on helping tell the story of the space and fitting in with other design elements.
They offer ADA compliant signage, custom color vinyl, and are even exploring faux neon signage that’s back light instead of the traditional glass tube neon signage. With offices in Iowa, Nebraska, Denver and Chicago, their team is ready to help you complete any project big or large throughout the midwest. If you’re interested in learning more about the services they provide, check out their website at www.latitudesignage.com or give them a call at 888.236.6616 to learn more.
Pictured L-R: Michael McKeag – Latitude & ImageFirst Signs, Fran Conn, Rachael Arseneault – Timm Agency, LLC-American Family Insurance, Bri Gaunt – Community 1st Credit Union, Jennifer McAlexandar – JM Consulting & Hawkeye Lock & Security, Andy Schwandt – OnMedia, Jess Dawson – REMAX Partners Realty- Grinnell, Trent Arment – MCG – Mahaska Communication Group, Diane Latimer – Latitude, Jack Mathews – Our Grinnell, Ben Latimer – Latitude, Phil Grout – Hy-Vee, Tom Latimer – Latitude, Marissa Pronschinske – Grinnell Chamber, Charlie Issacs – Theisen’s, Kelly Sheldon O’Byrne – Latitude, Matt Moyer – Bayer Crop Science, Jessica Dillon – Grinnell State Bank Wealth Management, Caden Collin – Latitude
Not pictured: Edward Jones – Financial Advisor: Hannah Wilson, Rick & Jim Ramsey – Ramsey-Weeks Inc.