Grinnell College Psi Chi Chapter Donates $500 to Grinnell Area Mental Health Consortium – JPK Fund

GRINNELL, Iowa — On Wednesday, May15, members of the Grinnell College Chapter of Psi Chi, the international psychology honor society, gathered at the Ahrens Foundation to donate $500.00 to the Grinnell Area Mental Health Consortium – JPK fund . This generous contribution marks a significant milestone for the chapter, demonstrating its commitment to supporting local mental health services while also reflecting its broader mission.

Psi Chi’s mission is to recognize and promote excellence in the science and application of psychology. As an international honor society, Psi Chi aims to encourage, stimulate, and maintain excellence in scholarship among its members across various fields, particularly psychology, while advancing the science of psychology itself.

Since its founding in 2007, the Grinnell College Psi Chi chapter has been actively involved in various community initiatives, including mental health awareness and wellness events, fundraising walks for organizations such as the Alzheimer’s Foundation, and partnering with the Grinnell College preschool staff to hold science informed Saturday morning, language, science, math, and literacy programming for community children and their families at the Drake Public Library.

Anna Inghram ’24, current chapter president, expressed the significance of this donation, stating, “As members of Psi Chi, we are deeply committed to serving our community and promoting mental health awareness and educational programming. This donation represents our collective efforts and commitment to supporting vital mental health services in the Grinnell area.”

Ann Ellis, Grinnell College Professor of Psychology and the Psi Chi chapter faculty advisor, emphasized the importance of student-led initiatives in supporting local communities. “I am incredibly proud of our Psi Chi members for their dedication and leadership. This donation exemplifies their commitment to making a positive impact in the Grinnell community. Our chapter’s diverse initiatives, including those focused on mental health, education, and community engagement, reflect the breadth of our commitment to excellence and service.”

The $500.00 donation to the Grinnell Area Mental Health Consortium – JPK fund is a testament to the ongoing efforts of Grinnell College Psi Chi members to foster community well-being. For more information about Psi Chi and its mission, visit Psi Chi’s official website .

Photo Cutline:

Pictured from left to right are: Psi Chi members Illya (Hanh) Vu ’26, Xavier James ’25, current Grinnell chapter Psi Chi Vice President Elsa Kasten ’24, Zoey Nahmmacher-Baum ’24, current Grinnell chapter Psi Chi President Anna Inghram ’24, Dr. J.R. Paulson, and Jennifer Cogley from the Ahrens foundation.

