The 59th running of the 10th Avenue/10th Avenue Place 4th of July parade will take place beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4th. Line-up begins at 9:00 a.m. at Ahrens Park. The parade will travel down 10th Avenue, turn right onto Hobart Street, turn right onto 10th Avenue Place, and turn right onto Linden Street continuing back to 10th Avenue where it will disburse