Chamber Ambassadors visit 3 business and hold 4 ribbon cuttings in May & June

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce and its Chamber Ambassadors group visited with three businesses and organizations, hosted four ribbon cuttings to welcome new businesses and held two Chamber updates over the course of May and June.

Ambassadors kicked off May by welcoming new business and new member Restore Chiropractic & Acupuncture to the chamber. Owners Dr. Darius & Sydney Bradford met while attending Central College and continued their education at Northwestern Health Science University in Bloomington, MN but the goal was always to bring their practice to Grinnell and be able to serve Sydney’s hometown.

Dr. Darius provides chiropractic care from newborns to 100+ years old. Chiropractic adjustments can help treat many conditions including headaches/migraines, back/arm/leg pain, pregnancy discomfort, TMJ and more. Dr. Darius will do a full body assessment at your first appointment to determine the best course of treatment. He is able to treat patients in a variety of ways so if you have a preference on adjustment style, he’s able to accommodate.

Sydney is a licensed acupuncturist through the Iowa Board of Medicine and is certified through the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine. She offers acupuncture, cupping, moxibustion, guasha, and infrared light therapy to patients. Acupuncture is used to treat a number of issues including; insomnia, pain, women’s health issues, headaches/migraines, stress/anxiety, arthritic pain, and more.

Restore Chiropractic & Acupuncture is located at 215 West Street and they’ll be opening a satellite office in Montezuma soon! If you’re interested in learning more or making an appointment, visit their website at www.restorechiropracticacupuncture.com, email info@restorechiropracticacupuncture.com or send them a message through Facebook.

The second week in May, Ambassadors got updates on a few projects the chamber is working on and had some general discussion on things happening in the community. It