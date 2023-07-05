Chamber Ambassadors visit 3 business and hold 4 ribbon cuttings in May & June

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce and its Chamber Ambassadors group visited with three businesses and organizations, hosted four ribbon cuttings to welcome new businesses and held two Chamber updates over the course of May and June.
Ambassadors kicked off May by welcoming new business and new member Restore Chiropractic & Acupuncture to the chamber. Owners Dr. Darius & Sydney Bradford met while attending Central College and continued their education at Northwestern Health Science University in Bloomington, MN but the goal was always to bring their practice to Grinnell and be able to serve Sydney’s hometown.
Dr. Darius provides chiropractic care from newborns to 100+ years old. Chiropractic adjustments can help treat many conditions including headaches/migraines, back/arm/leg pain, pregnancy discomfort, TMJ and more. Dr. Darius will do a full body assessment at your first appointment to determine the best course of treatment. He is able to treat patients in a variety of ways so if you have a preference on adjustment style, he’s able to accommodate.
Sydney is a licensed acupuncturist through the Iowa Board of Medicine and is certified through the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine. She offers acupuncture, cupping, moxibustion, guasha, and infrared light therapy to patients. Acupuncture is used to treat a number of issues including; insomnia, pain, women’s health issues, headaches/migraines, stress/anxiety, arthritic pain, and more.
Restore Chiropractic & Acupuncture is located at 215 West Street and they’ll be opening a satellite office in Montezuma soon! If you’re interested in learning more or making an appointment, visit their website at www.restorechiropracticacupuncture.com, email info@restorechiropracticacupuncture.com or send them a message through Facebook.
The second week in May, Ambassadors got updates on a few projects the chamber is working on and had some general discussion on things happening in the community. It
was great to be able to connect, answer questions and share more about how and why things happen. Topics included:
- ● 915 Main St: owners are working on grant opportunities
- ● Merge Project (lot south of McNallys): parking considerations had caused a delayin the project. Currently expected to break ground sometime this year
- ● RAGBRAI: we’re excited to welcome riders to town! More details to come butfollow us on Facebook and Instagram @ RAGBRAI Grinnell or our websitewww.ragbraigrinnell.com
- ● Housing Updates: new apartments coming to town are the results of many years of work towards increasing stock
- ● Economic Development: work continues to happen in regards to expanding opportunities in Grinnell. Much like housing, many of these projects have a number of moving pieces that can take months or years of work behind the scenes before the public facing part begins.The following week, Ambassadors welcomed Ryan Beckman officially, as he took over ownership of Beckman Gallery & Gifts last summer following the passing of his father, Jim Beckman. Prior to returning home to help care for his dad and the store, Ryan was living in Vermont working in construction. Prior to Vermont he worked on super yachts for about 7 years.Ryan has enjoyed learning the business and adding touches of himself into the store while carrying on his fathers legacy. He has added a “Boozy Section” offering beautiful glassware and drink mixes as well as a men’s section featuring great gifts for the men in your life. He spoke about how the community has gone out of their way to support Beckman Gallery & Gifts, he said the people of Grinnell go out of their way to shop local and he appreciates it.
One of the elements of the store he has enjoyed taking on is the custom framing, his previous work as a carpenter has allowed him to catch on to framing with ease and has enjoyed the process. Ryan is also working on avenues to expand the store and hopes to launch a website where certain items would be shoppable.
Beckman Gallery & Gifts is open Monday-Friday 10 AM – 5 PM and Saturday 10 AM – 4 PM at 912 Main Street in downtown Grinnell.
On May 23, Ambassadors helped celebrate T-Mobile’s grand opening with a visit and a ribbon cutting. Store manager Nayeli Juarez talked about the process to get the store set up, which opened in December of 2022 and the services and product lines they offer. T-Mobile provides not only cellular service but offers wireless service for tablets, home internet options and more in addition to their great selection of phones and
tablets. Before T-Mobile opened the store, they invested heavily in the infrastructure for the area, bringing online three towers, two of which provide 5G service.
There are a lot of great promotions happening with all their phone brands (most include a free phone!) and they offer special plans for seniors, military and veterans. They offer no contracts and you can test the service out for 30 days and cancel with no charge. Stop out at 629 West Street S Suite 700 Monday-Saturday 11 AM – 6 PM to see what the T-Mobile team has to offer!
Wrapping up May, Ambassadors visited the Strand 3 to check out their recent remodel and new chairs! Manager Jocelyn Rupe talked about the new ticketing system, including select seating and the ability to purchase tickets at the new kiosks in the lobby. Guests are still able to purchase tickets at concessions or online.
Rupe also showed some of the decorations her team put up in preparation for the previous weekend’s release of the live-action Little Mermaid. She hopes to continue to coordinate decorations and photo opportunities with new releases throughout the summer.
Ambassadors got a peak in the projector room and learned a little bit about how they show movies (it’s all electronic now) before taking a spin in the new chairs which are softer, wider and feature their individual cup holders! The seats are great for catching a new release or if you want to rent the theater for a birthday party, gaming session, corporate event or more.
Merchant Movies return with a new name this year. The “Fridley Summer Movie Series” kicks off July 12 and runs through August 10. More details on showings and where to get tickets can be found online:www.fridleytheatres.com/movie-theater/grinnell-strand3/summer-movie-series
Find movie times, get tickets and see what’s coming soon at www.fridleytheatres.com/movie-theater/grinnell-strand3.
Kicking off June, Ambassadors met and discussed RAGBRAI! “Jubilee at the Jewel” which will take place on Thursday, July 27 as a part of the day 5 official RAGBRAI 2023 route. Ambassadors were brought up to speed on tentative park layout, entertainment, food and more! The RAGBRAI Grinnell committee is still seeking volunteers to assist with the day’s festivities! You can learn more information online atwww.ragbraigrinnell.com.
On June 13, Ambassadors toured Latitude Signage + Design and learned more about all the services they provide along with an update about their recent rebranding.
Formerly ASI Signage – Latimer Group, Latitude was launched in Tom & Diane Latimer’s garage back in 1985. CEO Michael McKeag explained that the ASI franchise was a great fit over the years but the company vision has now expanded beyond the franchise and so rebranding efforts were focused to reflect their future goals. Latitude is the embodiment of the Latimer family, attitude, and the plan to move the company forward.
Latitude Signage + Design offers completely custom exterior, interior, wayfinding and electronic signage in addition to vinyl decal work. Their production facility features some of the latest in technology for the sign world; large format printers, laminators, lasers, CNC machines, and more. Ben Latimer shared the company philosophy of making signage a forethought instead of an after-thought and that signage has moved beyond the black and brown of the past and instead, focuses on helping tell the story of the space and fitting in with other design elements.
They offer ADA compliant signage, custom color vinyl, and are even exploring faux neon signage that’s back light instead of the traditional glass tube neon signage. With offices in Iowa, Nebraska, Denver and Chicago, their team is ready to help you complete any project big or large throughout the midwest. If you’re interested in learning more about the services they provide, check out their website at www.latitudesignage.com or give them a call at 888-236-6616 to learn more.
The following week, Ambassadors visited Smith Funeral Home & Crematory to learn more about their business and tour the facilities. 5th generation funeral director Joel Smith started with a discussion about the importance of pre-planning not only funeral services but also directives for your home, property, financial and other considerations. Joel explained his team can help outline all your wishes and they’re starting to see younger and younger people planning ahead.
As ambassadors toured the facilities, Joel talked about how things have changed in the 116 years they’ve been in business. The second floor is now offices instead of residence and they recently adapted the casket room to be a welcoming reception room for families to utilize and to be able to host educational sessions. They added a crematory in 2009 so loved ones never have to leave their facility during the process. They’ve also recently started doing more green burials.
Ambassadors learned a lot more goes into operating Smith Funeral Home than just providing burial services. Joel spoke about how they must staff a licensed funeral director 24/7 to be able to respond to calls as only licensed directors are able to move loved ones, whether that’s from a home or a hospital or from the scene of an accident.
Their team prides themselves on a roughly 30 minute response time once they receive a call.
It was very clear that the Smith’s team care tremendously and are dedicated to their families and the greater community. If you’re interested in learning more about the services they provide or pre-planning counseling, visit their website at www.smithfh.com or give them a call at 641-236-3134.
Ambassadors wrapped up June with a gathering in the Central Park Shelter to hear from Kent Reed, founder of American Brawn Charity. Kent shared that American Brawn’s Annual Gala will be held Saturday, July 29th in Central Park. A VIP Hawaiian themed luau dinner dinner will take place under the shelter beginning at 5:30 PM. Individual tickets are $40 or purchase a table for 8 for $300. Tickets must be purchased by July 14 and can be done online at americanbrawn.us or by calling or texting Kent at 319-231-2382. Following dinner, a public concert featuring Health Alan & Todd Mason will take place on the stage in Central Park from 7-9 PM. Free will donation is encouraged and the Grinnell Elks Lodge #1266 will offer beverage services.
All funds raised from the gala will go to support American Brawn’s mission to raise suicide prevention awareness and support area public safety departments with lifesaving equipment. American Brawn has raised over $70,000 since its inception, all of which has gone back into communities across the midwest in the form of equipment for police, fire, and EMS departments.
Learn more about American Brawn, their mission, purchase tickets online or donate at
www.americanbrawn.us
Chamber Ambassadors meet weekly on Tuesdays at 9:30 AM. If your business is interested in joining the Chamber or having the Ambassadors visit, please call 641-236-6555 or email Kendra at kendra@getintogrinnell.com for more information.
The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to advance the economic development, vitality, and growth of the community. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555.
