Grinnell Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution; Lakota Quilters have gifted Falck with quilts including a Morning Star quilt

For their July meeting, Grinnell Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution enjoyed a presentation by Sharon Falck of Grinnell. Falck, a retired home economics teacher, is a member of the local Grinnell quilt guild. For the past 11 years she has had a special relationship with the Lakota people through the Dakota Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.).

Falck supports Lakota quilters by donating used sewing machines which she has had serviced and repaired. She has donated 81 sewing machines and 3 sergers in the time she has worked with the Lakota.

To show their appreciation the Lakota have gifted Falck with quilts including a Morning Star quilt. The Morning Star is an important figure in Lakota ceremonies and represents the direction from which spirits travel to earth. It is a link between the living and the dead thus symbolizing immortality. During the ceremony in which the quilt is gifted to a person, the quilt is draped over one’s shoulders.

Falck discussed the many issues facing Native Americans in our society including stereotypes; the Indian schools which attempted to erase native culture; the numerous missing Native American women; and Bureau of Indian Affairs regulations which are harmful to the Native American population such as a decision which will allow marijuana to be grown on reservations which could be genocide for a population which has addictive personalities.

Falck recommended the book The Land Is Not Empty by Sarah Augustine to further explore these issues.

In conclusion, Falck recommends that when performing mission work, the needs of the population should be your primary consideration.

MorningStarQuilt.jpeg — Sharon Falck was gifted this Morningstar quilt by Lakota quilters to thank her for her work with them

SharonFalck.jpeg—Sharon Falck displays a quilted buffalo pillow made by Lakota quilters

