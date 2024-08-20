Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Learn About Grinnell Regional Behavioral Clinic

Ambassadors met with Dori Robinson, clinic operations director at UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center to learn more about the new Behavioral Health Clinic. The clinic, which opened on July 1, has been over a year in the making and is already seeing wide use from area patients.

Margot Duchowny, MSN, ARNP, PMHNP-BC is providing telehealth consultations, therapy services and medication management for patients in the Grinnell area and surrounding counties. She sees patients 12 years and up in a dedicated space within the Family Practice facilities on Mondays and Thursdays. While her specialty is medication management and she’s passionate about geriatric psych care, Margot is able to provide ADHD testing and offers treatment for anxiety, addiction and postpartum depression. If Margot is not the right fit for a patient and their needs, she’ll refer them out to another local provider.

No referral is needed to get an appointment. Patients can call 641-236-2323 or go online to make an appointment. The Behavioral Health Clinic accepts all the same insurance plans that UnityPoint Health – Grinnell accepts but patients are encouraged to contact their insurance company to confirm their policy’s options. The Behavioral Health Clinic also works with the GMHC for patients who may need financial assistance.

Pictured L-R: Donnette Ellis – Grinnell College Community Connections, Fran Con, Lisa Cirks – Cirks Financial Services, Matt Moyer – Bayer Crop Science, Rachael Kinnick – Grinnell Chamber, Jennifer McAlexander – JM Consulting & Hawkeye Lock & Security, Brooke Holder – Poweshiek County Public Health, Dori Robinson – UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center, Rick Jacoby – Grinnell American Legion, Stephanie Lair – UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center, Trent Arment – MCG – Mahaska Communication Group Marissa Ylagan – Grinnell Chamber, Jeff Finch – Wes Finch Auto Plaza