Bite Sized Learning Topic Sept. 22, Behavior Trends And Your Customers

We’re excited to continue our small business professional development series, Bite Sized Learning on September 22. We’ll be joined by Drake University professor Dr. Sean Severe to learn more about consumer behavior trends and how businesses can engage customers.
This event is open to anyone but registration is required. Tickets are pay what you can, starting at $10 and include light breakfast items. Zoom option available.
Bite Sized Learning is a program of the Grinnell Chamber of Commerce and is sponsored by Grinnell College and Hy-Vee