51st Grinnell Show & Shine features a record-breaking 300 plus vehicles

It was a record-breaking year at the 51st Grinnell Show & Shine Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 24.

More than 300 vehicles were lined up like soldiers around Grinnell’s Central Park, extending down Broad Street south of the railroad tracks, along Commercial Street and wherever there was a spot.

The annual car show featured a variety of cars, trucks and motorcycles from originals to custom garage-built creations. And about every type of vehicle was featured from Ford to Chevrolet, Pontiac, Buick, Cadillac, Dodge, Plymouth, Mercury, AMC, Volkswagen, Studebaker, Model Ts and a few creations on four wheels with engines.

Also featured were 50 motorcycles from racing bikes to touring models and more.

Larry and Lisa Painter were at the show with their light blue colored 1963 Nova (Chevy II) SS convertible.

Larry purchased the Nova for $400 in 1978 while stationed in the service in California.

“I found it on the back lot of car dealership,” said Larry. “Someone had traded it in on another car.”

Larry said he’s taken every nut and bolt off the Nova and cleaned it up and put it back together again. He rebuilt the six-cylinder engine a few years ago.

“It has the original trim,” said Larry of the Nova.

“I love Grinnell and I love this car show,” added Lisa. “All the cars are beautiful. Everybody is a winner today.”

Will Conkel and his wife, Jacquelyn, who live at Rock Creek Lake, brought their customized purple 1973 Volkswagen Beatle.

The VW was the creation of the now late Bill Conkel, Will’s dad, who lived in Memphis, Tenn. at the time.

“My dad did all the work and I inherited it a couple years ago,” said Will of the VW, he affectionally calls “Lightening,” shortened from “Lightening Bug.”

Will said his two sisters drove the car in high school and when they graduated, his dad decided to customize it.

The car features custom door panels and dashboard and all new gauges and numerous other features. The VW came with a 1600 cc engine and Bill beefed it up to a 1915 cc, “Similar to what came with a Porsche,” said Will.

“He was thinking a giant Hot Wheel,” said Will. “His plan was to retire and travel to car shows.”

Will said his dad got sick and it never happened and the VW sat in the garage for a couple years. Thanks to Will and Jacquelyn, the car is once again a show stopper at area car shows.

Around the corner from the VW was a 1926 Ford Model T Roadster owned by Steve Owens of Newton. Steve has done quite a bit of work on the vehicle including rebuilding the 20 horsepower engine and beefing up the rear end with a two-speed Ruckstell. The Ruckstell axle allows for an additional lower gear in the rear end.

“When I’m going down the highway, I can shift up and get more speed,” he said. “The top speed is 40 mph.”

When asked how many car shows he takes the Model T to, Steve said he stays local with the furthest being a show in Chelsea in neighboring Tama County.

He doesn’t trailer the Model T as he drives it to all the shows.

“When you are running 40 mph, it limits how far you can go,” he said.

And for Steve, he loves cruising in the Model T with his granddaughter, Karlee Bucklin, who was at the Show & Shine with her mom.

“It’s very fun,” she said of riding with her grandfather.

Tom Romanoski from Ewart northwest of Montezuma brought his custom garage-built Corvette to the show. He owns two Corvettes and a Ford Mustang, all of which he custom built.

“I enjoyed the show,” he said before it wrapped up. “There are lots of diversity on cars and trucks.”

“This is the 51st year and there were more than 320 cars and trucks and motorcycles,” said Dennis Snook, who was at the show with his customized highly-modified bright yellow 1990 Chevrolet C1500 pickup.

“This is probably the biggest in 51 years,” said Dennis. “The turnout is good and it represents all the years, makes and models. This is a great show.”

The Grinnell Show & Shine was founded in 1973 by four Grinnell business owners who loved old cars and decided to form a club.

They included Bob Latting, who is still involved in the show, and the now late Don Matthews, Fred England and Art Wells.

The four men held the club’s first car show in 1973 by the high school. There were seven or eight cars on display, all owned by club members.

Bob said at the 50th Show & Shine that he was going to retire.

“I changed my mind,” he said of this year’s show. “My son comes down and brings a Corvette and helps me with the show. He brings my 1951 Mercury Sports Sedan to the show.”

Bob said the Mercury supposedly has 19,000 miles on it.

“It runs so smooth and drives so nice,” said Bob. “It is comfortable and I really enjoy driving it.”

Numerous trophies and honors were handed out and a 50/50 raffle was held with door prize drawings. And breakfast this year was served by the Grinnell Optimist Club with the Grinnell Car Club serving lunch.

Monte Wenger, a Victor-based DJ who does car shows around the state, was on hand to provide the tunes and serve as the show emcee. And that evening a concert was held with PetRock, a 70s tribute band, providing the music.

Bud Cox, who helps direct the annual Grinnell Show & Shine along with his wife, Kellie, said everything went well this year.

Bud said the car show wouldn’t have been a success without the help of five area high school students.

“They also helped with The Iowa Kitchen meal service happening at the same time and locations as the car show,” said Bud.

The students were: BGM, Jacksyn Bullers, Olivia Bullers and Averee Krebill; Grinnell, Draven Jones; and North Mahaska, Ruby Wallerich.

“We had more cars than last year and we want to continue expanding that,” he added. “We had a lot of new people this year with the furthest being from Milan, Mo. We want to thank everyone who came to the show and we want to keep expanding it and making it fresh and new every year.”