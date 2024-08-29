Grinnell Chamber of Commerce to Host Fall 3-Part Connecting For Women Event

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Chamber of Commerce will be hosting two networking events and one keynote speaker event for the Connecting For Women series. Connecting for Women is an opportunity for women within and around the Grinnell community to come together to socialize, network and learn. Connecting for Women events are sponsored by UnityPoint Health – Grinnell in partnership with Double You Marketing, Grinnell College and Grinnell Mutual.

On Thursday September 19, the Grinnell Chamber will host a Connecting For Women business networking event to be held at Hotel Grinnell’s Periodic Table (patio space depending on weather) from 8:30-9:30 AM. This event is open and free to all, regardless of membership, but RSVPs are encouraged and coffee will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their business cards and use the provided discussion questions to lead their conversations.

On Thursday, October 16, the keynote event will be held at the Grinnell Mutual Conference Center from 11AM-1 PM. Keynote speaker Jessica Joynt will present Building Confidence in having Difficult Conversations. Jessica has been with UnityPoint Health for 10.5 years, varying in roles and departments but Jessica has focused on building a foundation for team members and leaders around development, operations, and strategy. In this keynote presentation attendees will learn the difference in productive and non-productive behaviors, a simple model to address non-productive behaviors, and the assumptions and stories we tell ourselves about the other person in the communication that often creates emotion and non-productive behaviors.

Ticket includes Pagliai’s cavatelli, salad and bread as well as access to the keynote event. Member tickets are $30, non members $35. Doors will open at 11AM for a short networking session, lunch will be served around 11:30 AM and Jessica will kick off at 11:45AM.

The series will wrap on Thursday, November 13 with a networking social event from 4:30-6PM. This event is open and free to all, regardless of membership, but RSVPs are encouraged. Location will be announced soon!

For more information, to rsvp or to purchase tickets for the keynote event please visit the Chamber website at www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/connecting_for_women/ or call the Chamber office at 641-236-6555.

###

About the Grinnell Chamber: The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to advance the economic development, vitality, and growth of the community. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit www.grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555.