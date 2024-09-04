Grinnell-Newburg High School Homecoming Parade Thursday, October 3rd

Grinnell-Newburg High School Homecoming Parade, sponsored and organized the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held downtown on Thursday, October 3! The Grinnell Tigers play South Tama High School on Friday, October 4 at 7:30 pm at T.T. Cranny Field!

Parade Date: Thursday, October 3, 2024

Parade Begins: 5:30 p.m.

Lineup Begins: 4:30 p.m. (Downtown: 4th Avenue & Park Street)

**2024 Route will begin downtown, heading north on Broad Street, west on 5th Avenue, south on Main Street and east on Commercial Street back to Broad Street.

A Pep Rally and Dogs for Dollars, a fundraiser for The Tiger Scholarship Fund, will be held following the parade at approximately 6:00pm in Central Park.

All entries must be submitted by Monday September 30, 2024 to participate in the parade.

The 2024 parade is organized and sponsored by the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce.

Any questions or concerns can be emailed to Marissa at marissa@getintogrinnell.com or call the chamber offices at 641-236-6555.

*Please Note: Candy must be thrown by walkers, as opposed to people riding on floats, for safety concerns.

Click HERE to register your float