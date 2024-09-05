Pictured L-R: Monica St Angelo- Grinnell Area Arts Council, Bri Gaunt- Community 1st Credit Union, Cassie Wherry- Pioneer Bookshop, Grinnell College, Donna Fisher- UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center, Fran Conn, Lisa Cirks- Cirks Financial Services, Whitney Bair Crawford- Whitney Bair Crawford, Agent with New York Life, Rachel Arseneault- Ramsey-Weeks Inc. Real Estate, Carol Jordan- Senior Chamber, Skip Lowe- North Risk Partners & Grinnell School of Music Board Member, Trent Arment- MCG – Mahaska Communication Group, Erin Bustin- Grinnell School of Music Executive Director, Dave Vander Linden- Vander Linden Construction, Stephanie Latimer- Bates Flowers by Design & Grinnell School of Music Board Member, Kevin McAlexander- Hawkeye Lock & Security, John Rommereim- Grinnell College Golf Course & Grinnell School of Music Board Member, Jennifer McAlexander- Haweye Lock & Security & JM Consulting, Katy Wells- Double You Marketing, Inc., Donette Ellis- Grinnell College Community Connections, Rachael Kinnick- Grinnell Chamber
Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Held Ribbon Cutting at Grinnell School of Music
Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting for the Grinnell School of Music with Executive Director Erin Bustin. Erin spoke about how the project has been in the works unofficially for 5 years and officially for 1.5 years. They are extremely excited to be in their new building in which they can meet the demand of lessons and programming their old space could not and have room to grow. The new space has a proper check in and waiting space, along with a teacher workshop and prep space. This opens up into a large gathering space for group programming, home to their beautiful, donates grand piano. In the back of the space are three private lesson spaces as well as ample storage.
The building construction was done through Vander Linden Construction and the project used local vendors as much as possible, such as Jensen’s Heating & Cooling, S&S Electric, E6 Plumbing, Hawkeye Lock & Security, Witte’s Home Decorating and Latitude Signage.
The Grinnell School of Music currently holds a Music Together program for ages 0-5 with a caregiver that focuses on making music together. They also hold private lessons for piano, vocals, woodwinds, guitar and hope to add more! They also have a new afterschool program called Mini Keys & Jam Band, as well as starting an intro to garage band course to introduce kids to making music in a different way through an ipad. They are also excited to start some adult pop in signing sessions like a pop song drop in, musical theatre drop in, these are no commitment and no experience needed!
You can support the Grinnell School of Music’s Scholarship Fund this Friday at their Rock the Block Gala and Block Party kicking off at 7PM. Ticket can be purchased online at https://grinnellschoolofmusic.org/rock-the-block.