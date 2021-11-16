Jingle Bell Holiday kicks of the holiday season in Grinnell
GRINNELL– Grinnell’s annual holiday shopping kick-off event, Jingle Bell Holiday, will be held downtown on Friday, November 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy festive activities and promotions at a variety of businesses, and receive double punches on holiday punch cards on all purchases made throughout the evening and on Saturday, November 20th. Jingle Bell Holiday is organized by the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Grinnell College, Total Choice Shipping & Printing, American Family Insurance – Ryan Timm, Mahaska Communications Group, New York Life – Whitney Bair Crawford, Grinnell Mutual, and Community First Credit Union.
Beginning at 5pm, the public is invited to head to Central Park. Grinnell Children’s Choir will kick off the festivities with a performance followed by dancers from Michelle’s Dance Academy performing their holiday dance routine on the Central Park stage. Following the performances, the Central Park tree and park lighting will take place. This year’s decorating team is again led by Jennifer & Kevin McAlexander and volunteers include Michelle Butler, Kerri & Brian Olson, Esther Ware, Gailanne & Tim Dill, Bill Gruman, Bayer Crop Science team and more. The team has brought back many of last year’s decorations and added new highlights for the park. Decorations will remain in the park through December 31st, 2021.
Santa will be visiting with children at Grinnell State Bank and photos (available for purchase) will be taken by Cory Hall Photography starting at 5:30pm. Carriage rides will be available downtown free of charge, with pick up and drop off at the northwest corner of Central Park starting at 5:30pm.
The Winter Farmers Market will be back again this year, with a variety of food and craft vendors setting up shop in the ballroom of Hotel Grinnell (925 Park Street) from 5 to 8pm on Friday and again 8am to Noon on Saturday, November 20th.
More than 20 businesses and organizations will be hosting kid activities, crafts, refreshments, open houses and other activities during the evening. Businesses and organizations (*denotes Grinnell Chamber of Commerce Member) participating in the evening festivities include the following (all activities are at their place of business unless otherwise noted):
- ● American Family Insurance – Ryan Timm*: will be hosting a hot chocolate stand in front of the Veterans Memorial Building for attendees to grab a warm drink during the evening’s festivities.
- ● Anna Kayte’s Boutique*: 10% off in store and holiday treats!
- ● Bates Flowers by Design*: will be offering 25% off all winter/holiday decor, excluding candles and home fragrance
- ● Beckman Gallery*: will be hosting an open house from 5-8pm with refreshments and a free gift while supplies last.
- ● Brown’s Shoe Fit Company* will be open and have a local bluegrass band performing.
- ● Community First Credit Union*: will be at the Winter Farmers Market with punch andparty mix.
- ● Grin City Bakery*: will be open during Jingle Bell Holiday, 5-8pm. $1.00 ring donuts will be available!
- ● Grinnell Area Arts Council*: will be hosting the Local Artist Market along with their annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser for MICA. Be sure to stop by and purchase a bowl made by a local artist and support a great cause!
- ● Grinnell Winter Farmers Market*: will be held Nov 19 from 5-8 pm and Nov 20 from 8am-noon in the Hotel Grinnell ballroom.
o Winter Market vendors:
- ▪ B’s Mittens: Homemade wool sweater mittens, homemade lavender sachets.
- ▪ Beez Blooming Garden & Beez Kettle Corn: Flower subscription info and fresh popped kettle corn.
- ▪ Bunny Traxx Ceramics: Painted and glazed ceramic items, scrubbies and kitchen items.
- ▪ Circle W Acres: Breads, pies, kolaches, cookies and more.
- ▪ Dolezal Honey Bees: Honey, beeswax products and soaps.
- ▪ Fred Prince: Quilted products.
- ▪ Grinnell Ceramics Studio: Handmade ceramic wares including bowls, jars, mugs, tea sets, jewelry and more.
- ▪ Hala’s Crafts: Crocheted and sewn items.
- ▪ Kate’s Kitchen Creations: Scones, breads, cookies, english muffins andmore.
- ▪ Lim’s Cookies: Cookies, candies, woodwork and crocheted items.
- ▪ Mamie’s Way Herbs: Homemade herbal products (salves, balms, oils).
- ▪ Olson Garden Market: Dried spices peppers, rib rub, everything bagel seasoning, rustic home decor.
- ▪ Pauline DeVries: Handmade doll clothes for American Girl dolls, rag rugs.
- ▪ Rose’s Art Stand: Hand painted art projects (Friday only).
- ▪ San-Dee’s Shed: Wreaths, lanterns, door knob hangers, trivets, swags, christmas trees, gnomes.
- ▪ Scenery Changes: Earrings, bookmarks, knitted products, book page art, self-published books (fantasy, sci-fi, poetry, speculative fiction).
- ▪ Slane’s Soaps: Glycerin soaps.
- ▪ Soaring Creations: Aroma air fresheners, bath shower products, body oils,lip balms, wax melts, copper art.
- ▪ Vivian Rae Candles: Hand poured candles and hand poured wax melts.
- ● Grinnell State Bank*: Stop in to see Santa from 5:30 – 8pm! Cory Hall Photography will be on-site to take photos, available for purchase. Pick up candy canes, coloring pages & crayons to take home!
- ● Hope Family Counseling*: will have an open house with coloring sheets and ornament making.
- ● Jensen Optometrists*: will be open 5-8pm offering esthetician deals! As well as a photo booth with the Grinch, a hot chocolate bar & cookies!
- ● Loralei’s Giftshoppe*: will be having entertainment from Craig and friends as well as hot cider and mom’s cookies.
- ● Pioneer Bookshop*: will be doing a window display with an “I spy” contest form. Employees will be there to collect the forms; the store will be closed. Whoever gets the most questions correct on the contest form will receive a prize. Be sure to head back another day to purchase the gifts you see Friday night in the display!
- ● REDI (Reimagining Equity, Diversity & Inclusion) Committee: will be giving away holiday book bundles, while supplies last, featuring various holidays and traditions to encourage diversity education. The group will be located near the Grinnell-Newburg School District Office.
- ● Stepping Stones Christian Bookstore*: will be offering door prizes Friday evening. Then join them Saturday at Strand Theatre for a family event with Dr. Fizzlebop. Following the show at Strand Theatre join Dr. Fizzlebop will be at Stepping Stones from 11am-1pm.
- ● Suzi’s Boutique*: will be hosting a wine tasting in store.
- ● Total Choice Shipping & Printing*: will be offering Letter to Santa packets with information on how to mail them to the North Pole along with #GrinnTogether thank you cards to send to someone deserving of your appreciation this holiday season.
- ● UCC*: will have a hot cider and cookie station in their yard along Broad Street.
● Witte's Home Decorating*: Refreshments and door prizes. Additionally they will beoffering 10% off all gifts & antiques.