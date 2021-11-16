Join Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation in Annual, Nationwide Celebration to Recognize the Local Impact of Community Foundations

November 15, 2021 ─ Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation will join in a nationwide celebration, November 12-18, 2021, to recognize the increasingly important role that community foundations play in strengthening localities and mitigating social issues like homelessness, polarization, and discrimination.

For more than a century, philanthropic institutions have served as a trusted partner and resource whose effect can be seen in the lives of millions and in the vibrant communities that continue to thrive through their mission-driven work. During this annual celebration, community foundations share and reflect on the stories of impact from their recent work.

Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation is so thankful for the continued support of our greater Poweshiek community. “The work of community foundations reaches beyond the practice of giving and touches the lives of individuals, revealing a path to a brighter future. There is a tangible, positive impact for individuals and communities as a result of these organizations nationwide,” said George Britton, Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation President. “Despite the many challenges facing our communities, we are more determined than ever to bring our partners together to find innovative and effective solutions for our most pressing social problems and advance promising opportunities to benefit our residents.”

Community foundations are independent, public entities that steward philanthropic resources from institutional and individual donors to local nonprofits and represent one of the fastest-growing forms of philanthropy. Each year Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation supports the county in a number of ways including providing more than $200,000 in grants and scholarships, leading the We GIVE fundraising effort by promoting all funds under our umbrella during the month of October and acting as a trusted partner to support local causes around education, childcare, the arts, historic preservation, hunger and many more.

As community foundations find solutions for communities large and small, urban and rural – it is the collective work of these organizations that will have the most profound impact. Community Foundation Week was created in 1989 by former president George H.W. Bush to recognize the work of community foundations throughout America and their collaborative approach to working with the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to address community problems. More information about Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation and the charitable causes we support and manage can be found at www.greaterpcf.org.

Join Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation in Annual, Nationwide Celebration to

Recognize the Local Impact of Community Foundations

