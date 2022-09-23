Grinnell United Way Campaign Currently Underway

The Grinnell United Way launched its 2022-2023 campaign, with the goal of raising $110,000 from mid-September until October 31. The board co-chairs, Rachael Kinnick, Grinnell Chamber of Commerce Director, and Melissa Strovers, Director of Collective Impact at Grinnell College, challenge the community to help Grinnell United Way exceed their goal.

“The Grinnell United Way acknowledges that 2022 continues to present challenges for our community. We are particularly aware of the ongoing emergency food and housing needs. With your support, together, we can seek to meet the critical needs of our community through our 11 partner agencies, who are working tirelessly to provide direct access to child-care, food, housing, health care, legal and emergency services and much more to families and individuals in the Grinnell area,” says Strovers.

This year United Way received funding requests from 11 agencies. Organizations that will be supported with the funds include Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, Grinnell Community Early Learning Center, Grinnell Ministerial Association, Iowa Legal Aid, LINK, Local Foods Connection, Mid-Iowa Community Action (MICA), Poweshiek County Dental Coalition, Poweshiek County Extension and Outreach, Read 2 Lead, and Renewed Hope Home Furnishings.

Grinnell United Way is managed by a volunteer board committed to advancing its mission, with 97% of all funds raised going directly to its partner agencies. Last year the organization granted more than $98,000 to 10 different local agencies serving people of Grinnell, and were able to give two emergency grants to two other agencies for a total of $108,500.

For more information about Grinnell United Way or to make a donation, please visit www.grinnellunitedway.org.