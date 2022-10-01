Rova Saxophone Quartet Concert Oct. 7 at Grinnell College

GRINNELL, Iowa — The Grinnell College Music Department will showcase Rova Saxophone Quartet Concert Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Formed in San Francisco with its first concert being in February 1978, Rova Sax Quartet quickly became well-known for its vital blend of compositions and structured improvisation, and has performed – over its 40-plus years – at some of the most prestigious jazz clubs and festivals throughout the world, including festivals that are well-known but hardly support the cutting edge of “jazz” – such as The Monterey Jazz Festival – and other major festivals with truly creative programming such as Jazz em Agosto (Lisbon, Portugal), Winter Jazzfest (New York) Music Unlimited (Wels, Austria), and Musique Actuelle (Victoriaville, Quebec) and Vancouver Jazz Festival.

WHAT:

Rova is one of the longest-standing groups in the music movement that has its roots in post-bop, free jazz, avant-rock, and 20th century new music; Rova draws inspiration from the visual arts, contemporary poetry, contemporary dance. We listen closely and deeply appreciate both the traditional and the pop music styles of Africa and Asia. And then there is the blues; always a key.

Rova Sax Quartet’s musical goal has always been, since 1978, to instigate, to challenge, and to inspire. The group explores the synthesis of composition and collective improvisation, creating exciting, genre-bending music. Rova:Arts, formed in 1986, acts as the umbrella organization for the musicians, facilitating the goals and productions and tours, the collaborations and special projects.

More about Rova and Rova:Arts here: www.rova.org

Bruce Ackley – soprano and tenor saxophones

Steve Adams – alto and sopranino saxophones

Larry Ochs – tenor and sopranino saxophones

Jon Raskin – baritone and alto saxophones

WHEN:

Friday, Oct. 7, 7:30–8:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Bucksbaum 104 – Sebring-Lewis Hall, Bucksbaum 100 – Rotunda

TICKETS:

This event is free and open to the public. No tickets are required.

