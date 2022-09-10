1000 Trees Grinnell Received Iowa DNR Grant & Plans Fall Planting Event

Imagine Grinnell and its 1000 Trees initiative recently received a grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources through its Derecho Community Forestry Grant Program. This grant will allow 1000Trees to purchase trees to be planted in the Right-Of-Way (ROW) throughout the 50112 zip code and at Ahrens Park. Additional trees will be available for planting in yards from previously raised funds.

50 trees will be purchased using the DNR grant funds. Ten of these trees will replace trees lost at Ahrens Park. 40 of these trees are free and may be reserved by residents living in the 50112 zip code but must be planted in the right-of-way. Varieties available include: Shagbark Hickory, White Oak, Boulevard American Linden, Autumn Brilliance Serviceberry, and Purple Prince Crabapple. If you’re interested in reserving a tree to be planted in the ROW of your property, please call 641-236-5518 or visit the website: https://www.imaginegrinnell.org/programs/#trees

An additional 30 free public trees are available to residents in the 50112 zip code that do not have planting restrictions. Varieties available include: Northern Pin Oak, Chinquapin Oak, Green Mountain Sugar Maple, Autumn Gold Ginkgo, Tuliptree, Dr. Merril Magnolia, Purple Prince Crabapple, and Autumn Brilliance Serviceberry. If you’re interested in reserving one of these trees, please call 641-236-5518 or visit the website: https://www.imaginegrinnell.org/programs/#trees

Right-of-way and public trees will be available for delivery on October 21st. Employees from Bayer Crop Science, Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance, and Brownell’s will be volunteering to help plant trees at Ahrens Park and at residential locations. If you need assistance planting or delivery of a tree, please let 1000 Trees know when you reserve your tree. Pickup for reserved trees will begin on October 21 and will be scheduled with Imagine Grinnell.

1000 Trees will also be selling trees at the Grinnell Farmers Market on Thursday, October 20 from 3-6 PM. A limited number of trees will be available for $45; cash, checks, credit cards and market tokens will be accepted. Varieties available include: Tuliptree, Autumn Brilliance Serviceberry, Blue Beech, Pagoda Dogwood, Wildfire Black Gum, and Pussy Willow. Most trees will be in a 7 or 10 gallon container to take with you, or delivery if needed. Information on how to plant and care for a tree will be provided.

For property owners planting trees in the right of way, they must complete the following steps in preparation for the planting:

Contact Iowa One Call to locate the existing utilities with a 20’ radius of planting location: 1-800-292-8989.

Complete a permit with the city of Grinnell, available online at grinnelliowa.gov , under Building & Planning or call (641) 236-2600 for more information. Permits do not need to be completed for trees planted on homeowner’s property in areas not in the right of way.

Be prepared to care for the tree for the first few years, including frequent watering and mulching.

1000Trees Grinnell is seeking volunteers to join the TreeCorps to assist the planting and maintenance of trees. The TreeCorps is a volunteer group dedicated to helping plant and maintain the newly planted trees. The TreeCorps will provide training and knowledge needed to fully participate. Those interested in joining the TreeCorps or learning more can visit https://www.imaginegrinnell.org/programs/#treecorps

1000Trees Grinnell will be placing further orders in 2023. Grinnellians are able to purchase and plant a tree in the right of way on their own but should consult the City’s Recommended Tree List (available at www.grinnelliowa.gov ) for approved trees.