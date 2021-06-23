Grinnell Submits Video for #IowansUnite CommUNITY Contest



GRINNELL, IA – Community partners have worked together to submit a video entry entitled #GrinnelliansUnite to the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s new #IowansUnite CommUNITY Contest. The contest asks for a creative and inspirational video showcasing community pride and support for small businesses. The winner of the contest will receive a custom mural designed and installed by Iowa-based artist Ben Schuh.



The community based effort, led by the Chamber and supported by Grinnell College, Grinnell Mutual, the City of Grinnell, Claude & Dolly Ahrens Foundation and the Grinnell Area Arts Council, has partnered with Katy Wells, owner of member business Double You Marketing, to outline the content for the video. Wells and her team shot the needed content and formatted the video for submission, highlighting many local businesses, organizations and efforts. “The #GrinnelliansUnite video is an incredible compilation of all the amazing efforts our community took last year to help support small businesses, organizations and Grinnellians alike,” says Barb Baker, Director of Advertising & Community Relations for Grinnell Mutual.



Grinnellians (past and present) are encouraged to visit: https://woobox.com/hhacqg/gallery/7S8QVyRXfS0 and vote for the Grinnell video which features a sunset and #IowansUnite as the placeholder image. The voting period runs June 23 through June 30 at 5:00 p.m. One vote per verified Facebook account, per video, per 24-hour period, will be accepted so make sure to vote every day.



“We are excited to see the final video come together highlighting so many wonderful efforts over the past year, and equally thrilled with the opportunity to win a mural for our downtown district. We encourage all Grinnellians to vote every day through the close of the contest to help Grinnell win a mural!” says Rachael Kinnick, President & CEO of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce.The winning video will be announced after the close of voting. If chosen, the Chamber will work with downtown building owners to identify a proper location for the mural.



