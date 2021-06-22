Grinnell State Bank announces the passing of Chairman, F. Addison Jones

Grinnell, Iowa – It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Chairman of the Board, F. Addison Jones, passed away on Friday, June 18th at the age of 92. During his nearly lifelong career of 67 years at Grinnell State Bank, he attended the Graduate School of Banking Madison, WI from 1955-1958, was named the Bank President in 1972, and named the CEO and Chairman of the Board in 1976. Addison continued to work at the bank through January 2021. He was proud to work alongside his father, sons, and grandchildren throughout his career.

Throughout his life, Addison was involved in Greater Grinnell Development, Kiwanis, Free Masons, Iowa Bankers Association, the American Institute of Banking (AIB), his church and helping his beloved wife, Marion, build sets for her many plays done with the Grinnell Community Theater. He was an avid woodworker, and his hobby of building Walnut furniture produced a beautiful complement to their home. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and his sharp mind, witty humor, and big smile.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. Addison’s family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

A funeral service with military honors will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 10:30 am at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. The service will begin live streaming at 10:15 am on the Smith Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be at Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell. A reception will follow at Pagliai’s Pizza in Grinnell.

Memorials may be designated to the Grinnell Veterans Memorial Commission Building Campaign or to Grinnell Regional Medical Center Auxiliary, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com.