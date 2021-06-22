Grinnell Entrepreneur Honored in “Ovation: A Tribute to Iowa Women and Girls”

Grinnell, IA – The Iowa Women’s Foundation has unveiled the 8th edition of Ovation: A Tribute to Iowa Women and Girls. The book features tributes to 132 women who have made an impact on their families, friends, colleagues and communities. These women exemplify what it means to be mentors, advocates and role models. They are strong, thoughtful, driven, tireless and generous. These women are Iowa.

Angela Harrington, President and CEO of Catalyst Development, Hotel Grinnell and the Highlander Hotel in Iowa City, was honored in the 2021 Ovation book during a Facebook Live Unveiling Reception. She is a serial entrepreneur who shares her leadership, creativity, enthusiasm and passion with her staff and guests.

To view the Unveilings held throughout the week of June 14, visit the Iowa Women’s Foundation Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IowaWomensFoundation.