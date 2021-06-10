GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce announces today that community-loved traditions will be returning for the 2021 Fourth of July holiday. Both the parade and fireworks show will be held on Sunday, July 4.

“The Fourth of July festivities are important to the Grinnell community, and the Chamber hopes to work with additional organizations in 2021 and beyond to ensure they are successful,” says Rachael Kinnick, President & CEO of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce.

The 2021 parade will be held on Sunday, July 4th beginning at 5PM. Lineup will start at 3:30PM on Hamilton Avenue, directly east of Davis Elementary. Due to road closures as a result of road construction, the route has been modified slightly. Pending final city council approval, the parade route will head north on Broad Street, turn right on 4th Avenue, and then head north on Park Street. From there, the route will turn right on 10th Ave towards Penrose, and then head south on Penrose where floats will exit to the Grinnell College/Bayer parking lot. Interested organizations, businesses or individuals may sign up to participate in the parade at grinnellchamber.org.

Nominations for the parade’s Grand Marshal are also being accepted from now until June 13th. To nominate an individual or group for recognition as the 2021 grand marshal, please visithttps://www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/grinnell_on_the_fourth/ to enter a nomination.

The City of Grinnell has assumed management of the fireworks show which will again be held at Ahrens Park (1510 Penrose St) at dusk on the 4th of July.

The 2021 Grinnell on the Fourth festivities are being sponsored by the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Grinnell and Grinnell College. If your business or organization is interested in becoming a sponsor of these activities, please contact the Chamber today at 641-236-6555 or events@getintogrinnell.com.