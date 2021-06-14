The Iowa Technology Roadshow presented by UScellular will be in Grinnell on June 23 at Hotel Grinnell, featuring a panel of Iowa technology leaders, including:Dave Nelson, CEO at PratumSamantha Dahlby, Director of K-12 Ed & K-12 Tech Education at NewboCoJames Rose, Senior Manager of Solution Architects at UScellularPaul Hlivko, CXO & CTO at Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield Panelists will cover relevant technology topics in their respective industries, followed by a Q&A session for attendees to engage with panelists.Reserve your free spot below. Registration is required. The event will take place at Hotel Grinnell. Registerhttps://www.technologyiowa.org/…/iowa-technology…/